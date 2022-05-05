App in Tamil for farmers launched

BigHaat, one of the largest digital agri inputs platform, on Thursday launched a mobile application in Tamil to empower the farming community in the region. "BigHaat App was created to empower farmers with enriched data for sharper decision-making thus fulfilling their pre-harvest to post-harvest needs of their crop,'' said co-founder and director of BigHaat Sachin Nandwana. The app provides quality and on-time inputs to reduce damage to crops and improve yields and crop quality, he said. The application would provide a personalised experience to the farmer throughout the crop's lifecycle and farmers can access the content in Tamil and gain knowledge, he said. The user interface has been kept simple and helps farmers by enabling crop configuration and profiling based on acreage, geolocation, and soil type. It also offers end-to-end crop advisory in Tamil, along with an AI-based real-time solution with a high impact on risk mitigation. Further, the app gives product recommendations based on transactional and behavioral data, he said. While media reports indicate that Tamil Nadu has reached a saturation level in terms of production of foodgrains, experts point out that there is still scope for yield improvement and BigHaat with its advanced technology and data insights can help provide solutions to the farming community in this regard. A special toll-free number for the farmers has also been launched to ensure that each and every farmer can have access to quality information, Sachin added.

