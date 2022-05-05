Formulate pragmatic roadmap towards progress in fisheries sector: TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged members of the Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum to formulate a pragmatic roadmap for the sector by developing new skills and knowledge so that the fishermen society reap more benefits.

He said while India was celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and commemorating freedom fighters for their selfless sacrifices for the nation, India was in need to attain enormous growth in all fields, for its overall development.

Ravi noted that the fisheries sector has been given special attention with the creation of a separate department by the Central government in 2019 with funds to raise fish production to 22 million metric tonne.

The country was looking ahead with 'vision and mission' in the next 25 years which is called 'Amrit Kaal' for attaining its destiny of becoming a world leader by 2047 commemorating India's 100th year of independence, Ravi said after inaugurating the 12th Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (IFAF) organised by Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

He urged the stakeholders at the meeting to find and formulate a 'pragmatic roadmap' towards progress by incorporating all new skills and knowledge and to ensure that they reach out to the fishermen society to reap more benefits in building a strong and developed nation.

The Governor wished scientists, experts, research scholars, entrepreneurs across the country to bring good outcomes and research findings with innovative ideas, improvised strategies and new technologies to meet the challenges and to make the sector more profitable and for betterment of fishermen.

Hailing Tamil Nadu as the 'spiritual capital' of India, the Governor urged the delegates from outside the state to visit some of the living spiritual heritage of India.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation was marching ahead with confidence and determination of achieving more with the motto of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas (inclusive development for all), he said.

