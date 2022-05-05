Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:07 IST
Maha: Man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur forest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the forest of Bramhapuri division in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, an official said.

The victim, Adku Gedam, had ventured into the forest area in Kosambi-Gawli beat of Nagbhid range to collect tendu leaves, and was killed by a big cat in the morning hours, the forest official said.

The victim's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem and the family was provided immediate financial assistance, he said.

Meanwhile, forest personnel of Talodhi forest range in Nagbhid tehsil and volunteers of the 'Swab' Nature Care Society have been patrolling to prevent any conflict by a tigress and cubs near a farm in the area.

A tigress and her cubs were spotted near Ovala village in Talodhi forest range and forest officials have been patrolling the area since the last one week, an official said.

