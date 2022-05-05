Left Menu

Row over 'Chota Pakistan' video: Karnataka CM orders Mysuru Police to take action

After a video describing Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" (mini Pakistan) went viral and triggered outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered the Superintendent of Police to look into the matter and take action accordingly.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:09 IST
Row over 'Chota Pakistan' video: Karnataka CM orders Mysuru Police to take action
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a video describing Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" (mini Pakistan) went viral and triggered outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered the Superintendent of Police to look into the matter and take action accordingly. "I will speak to the SP to look into it. I will also tell Police to take action accordingly," said Bommai.

The video which was allegedly shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr shows a large group of Muslim men on the roadside returning after offering prayers from Eidgah Ground. The person shooting the video was allegedly heard saying, "Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan). "Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022