U.S. Senate panel passes bill to pressure OPEC oil cartel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:18 IST
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Thursday known as "NOPEC" that could open OPEC oil producers to U.S. lawsuits over price collusion.

The bill, which passed the committee by a tally of 17 to 4, would have to pass the full Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

