MoFPI signs agreement with NAFED for developing ODOPs brands under PMFME Scheme

Shri. Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in the august presence of Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel, MoS (FPI) Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary, MoFPI, and Senior Officials from the Ministry and NAFED launched Three One District One Product (ODOP) brands under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme today in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has signed an agreement with NAFED for developing 10 brands of selected 20 ODOPs under the branding and marketing component of the PMFME scheme.

Out of these, 7 ODOP Brands and 9 Products have been successfully launched in collaboration with NAFED, These include - Brand : Cori Gold; District/State: Kota, Rajasthan Product : Coriander Powder, Brand - Makhana King ; District/State: Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur from Bihar, Product: Plain and Chatpata Makhana), Brand - Dilli Bakes ( District/State: Delhi, Product: Cookies and Rusk), Brand - Amrit Phal ( District/State: Gurgaon, Haryana Product: Amla Juice), Brand - Madhumantra ( District/State: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Product: Multiflora Honey), Brand - Somdana ( District/State: Thane, Maharashtra, Product: Millet Flour) and Brand - Kashmiri Mantra ( District/State: Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Product: Red Chilli Powder). Out of the 7 ODOP Brands, the Brand Dilli Bakes was launched in October 2021 in New Delhi followed by the Brand Makhana King launched in January 2022 in Patna. The remaining 5 Brands were also launched in January 2022 in New Delhi

7 ODOP Brands and 9 Products, 3 ODOP Brands and 5 Products namely Madhurmithas, Anaras, Pind Se and two products Masala Paste and Lemon Honey under the newly developed brands Kashmiri Mantra and Madhumantra respectively were successfully launched.

The Brand Madhurmithas has introduced Jaggery Powder and has been exclusively developed under the ODOP concept for the district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The product is a sweetener without any chemicals and also healthier and more delicious than sugar. The 500g standy zip pouch is resealable to allow convenient & safe storage and is attractively priced at Rs. 80.

Brand Anaras has been developed under the ODOP concept for dried spicy pineapple from the district Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya. The product has been made from handpicked pineapples, naturally sundried and flavored with a secret spice mix to give it an irresistible unique taste. In addition to its zesty flavor, dried spicy pineapple is also an excellent source of vitamin C. It is priced at Rs. 110 for a 55g pack.

Brand Pind Se for Mango Pickle brings you the authentic taste of Ghar ka bana aam ka achaar. This delightful pickle is prepared from the choicest mangoes, premium quality ingredients, and a traditional recipe. The product is hand-made in small batches to maintain quality and consistency. The brand is developed under the ODOP Concept from the district of Amritsar, Punjab, and strives to bring you the Pind Ka Swad in every single bottle which is competitively priced at Rs. 95 for a 500g pet jar.

Two new products have also been introduced under the recently launched brands, Kashmiri Mantra and Madhumantra under the ODOP concept from the district Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the district Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh respectively. The use of traditional mixed masalas is an integral part of the Kashmiri vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines. Locally called 'ver', the masala paste in tikki form is the second product to be launched after Kashmiri Lal Mirch under the brand. The 200g PET jar is priced at Rs. 200. In addition to this, Lemon Honey from Saharanpur offers an element of uniqueness to plain old honey by infusing it with high-quality lemon extract. Simply adding it to your favorite beverage can transform it in a whole new way. A 500 gm glass bottle is competitively priced at Rs 245.

According to NAFED, for the benefit of consumers, all the products come in unique and attractive packaging that keeps moisture and sunlight at bay, thus ensuring a longer shelf life of the product and keeping it fresh.

In total 10 ODOP brands and 14 products have been launched under the MoU between NAFED and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the scheme. Each product has been developed based on the extensive knowledge and legacy of the marketing expertise of NAFED as well as its capabilities and experience in processing, packaging, supply chain, and logistics. Each brand is being supported with increased investments in brand communication in relevant markets and a strong push on digitization across the value chain.

All the products are available on E-commerce platforms, and prominent retail stores across India.

Through this initiative under the PMFME scheme, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries aims to encourage the micro food processing enterprises (MFPEs) across the country about the vision, efforts, and initiatives of the Government to formalize, upgrade and strengthen them and take them a step closer to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. MFPEs are encouraged to come forth and avail branding support under this initiative.

(With Inputs from PIB)