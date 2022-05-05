IRCTC to run its first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on June 21, Nepal's Janakpur also on travel itinerary

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run its first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways' new policy. The train is set to make its maiden journey on June 21. This train will run on the Ramayana Circuit identified under the "Swadesh Darshan" scheme covering prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama. A visit to Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur located in Nepal by train will be part of this tour itinerary, a first time in its history.

According to the tour guide, the 18 days tour will start from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on June 21 by Bharat Gaurav AC tourist train. The train, with 10 third AC class coaches, can accommodate a total of around 600 tourists and is fitted with a well-equipped pantry car for rustling up freshly made vegetarian meals for the tourists. An infotainment system, CCTV camera, and security guard services shall also be available onboard.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is the Union government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. A price range starting from Rs 62,370/- per person all-inclusive tour package, IRCTC also offers a 10 per cent discount for early 100 bookings as special promotions.

IRCTC has also tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options to the customers. Government and PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance. The proposed Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. The train will cover a distance of around 8000 Kms in this entire Ramayana tour.

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists containing a face mask, hand gloves and a hand sanitiser. Temperature check of all tourists and staff, frequent train sanitization at halt stations etc. and other precautions will be ensured.

COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all guests above 18 years. (ANI)

