Dozens killed in Haiti in 2 weeks of gun battles, thousands flee homes
It describes the situation up until Wednesday afternoon. The clashes have also wounded 68 and has crippled operations of the country's largest fuel terminal, leading to fuel shortages, with the gangs hijacking 10 tanker trucks. About 9,000 people have had to move to other homes, the report added. Gangs have steadily boosted their power since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
- Country:
- Haiti
Gun battles between rival gangs in Port-au-Prince have killed dozens in the past two weeks and forced thousands to flee their homes, Haiti's civil protection authority and a U.N. agency said. The Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs, the latter of which kidnapped a group of U.S. and Canadian missionaries last year, have been waging turf wars since April 24, killing at least 39 people and creating havoc in and around the capital.
"At least 23 houses were burned down, and 48 schools, five medical centers and eight markets had to close," the authority and the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report sent to Reuters on Thursday. It describes the situation up until Wednesday afternoon.
The clashes have also wounded 68 and has crippled operations of the country's largest fuel terminal, leading to fuel shortages, with the gangs hijacking 10 tanker trucks. About 9,000 people have had to move to other homes, the report added.
Gangs have steadily boosted their power since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jovenel Moise
- Mawozo
- U.N. Office
- Canadian
- U.S.
- Haiti
- U.N.
ALSO READ
Boxing-Beterbiev set to fight as Canadian after Russian ban, says WBC boss
Russia sanctions 61 Canadian officials, journalists, military experts
Some Canadian hospitals face COVID cancellations - again
Health News Roundup: Some Canadian hospitals face COVID cancellations - again; Shanghai doubles down on strict lockdown enforcement in COVID fight and more
Canadian report warns of extremist infiltration in military