Left Menu

Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ strategy ensures market stability, balance

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:59 IST
Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ strategy ensures market stability, balance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Kuwaiti oil minister said on Thursday that the OPEC+ strategy of monthly crude production increases ensures market stability and balance, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Minister Mohamed al-Fares also said that the group, comprised of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, was monitoring coronavirus lockdowns in Chinese cities and any possible supply disruptions.

OPEC+ agreed earlier on Thursday to another modest monthly oil output increase, arguing that the producer group could not be blamed for disruptions to Russian supply and saying China's coronavirus lockdowns threatened the outlook for demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022