India, UK vow to deepen cooperation on issues relating to the Commonwealth

The deliberations took place as part of the India-UK Commonwealth Dialogue at the Director General DG level here, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said. They also discussed arrangements and outcome documents to be adopted during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting CHOGM, to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, in the week beginning June 20, 2022, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:32 IST
  • India

India and the UK on Thursday exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth. The deliberations took place as part of the India-UK Commonwealth Dialogue at the Director General (DG) level here, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said. The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) Division along with other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the UK delegation was led by Jo Lomas, UK Commonwealth Envoy, and officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the British High Commission in Delhi.

