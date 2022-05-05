Left Menu

PM Modi directs officials to ensure quality of agricultural products

In the light of the increasing demand for agricultural products across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the officials to ensure quality and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the light of the increasing demand for agricultural products across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the officials to ensure quality and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products. The Prime Minister directed this during a meeting chaired to review various aspects of wheat supply, stock and exports.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi was given a detailed presentation on the issues. He was briefed regarding the impact of high temperatures in the months of March-April 2022 on crop production. The status of procurement and export of wheat were also reviewed at the meeting.

"In the light of increasing demand for agricultural products of India, the Prime Minister directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products," the PMO said. He also asked officials to ensure maximum help to farmers. PM was also briefed regarding prevailing market rates which are beneficial to farmers.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Advisors, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretaries of the Department of Food and PDS and Agriculture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

