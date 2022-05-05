Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare conducts All-India Pension Adalat today

To resolve the issue of family pensioners and super senior pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare conducted the All-India Pension Adalat today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Union Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Jitendra Singh chaired this Adalat. More than 180 locations outside Delhi were connected via video conferencing for the minister to randomly select, interact and obtain feedback from the Pensioners, Staff and Officers dealing with the cases. The model adopted is that all stakeholders to a particular grievance are invited on a common platform and the case is resolved as per extant policy. In today's Adalat, the Department is giving special preference to cases pertaining to family pensioners and super senior pensioners aged 80 years and above.

Addressing the Adalat, Jitendra Singh said that the primary objective of the exercise is to provide Ease of Living to the Pensioners and to prevent litigation that involves financial stress to the pensioner as well as on the Government and at the same time is a very lengthy process. It also creates an All-India impact and conveys a message to all the Ministries, Departments, and Organizations about the importance this Government attaches to Pensioners' individual grievances. On this occasion, Secretary of Pension, V. Srinivas said that the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has ensured end-to-end digitization of the Pension payment process by making BHAVISHYA software mandatory for all the Ministries to process their pension cases. He said that this software has laid out deadlines for every stakeholder to complete the Pension processing so that the pension is started on time.

It is worth mentioning that the initiative was started in 2017 by the Department which is leveraging technology for the speedy resolution of Pensioners' grievances. From the time this initiative was started, some 22,494 pensioners' grievances have been taken up and 16,061 matters resolved on the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)