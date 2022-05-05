Left Menu

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam stages protests in Chennai, demands change in railway exam venue

The workers of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Thursday staged a protest at Chennai Central railway station.

Updated: 05-05-2022 23:05 IST
TPDK workers protest at Chennai Central railway station.. Image Credit: ANI
The protest took place against the Central govt for conducting exams for posts in Southern railways in North India instead of conducting them in Tamil Nadu and several protesters were detained by the police.

"RRB is conducting NTPC CBT-2 on 9th &10th May. It's not correct to say that Tamil Nadu candidates are being sent to J&K or any other northern states. State candidates have been accommodated in the state & neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh," said B Guganesan, CPRO, Southern Railway, Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

