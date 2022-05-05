Left Menu

Jo Joseph to be LDF candidate for Thrikkakara assembly bypoll

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor EP Jayarajan on Thursday announced Dr Jo Joseph as a candidate for the upcoming bypoll on the Thrikkakara assembly seat.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:11 IST
Jo Joseph to be LDF candidate for Thrikkakara assembly bypoll
Dr Jo Joseph. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor EP Jayarajan on Thursday announced Dr Jo Joseph as a candidate for the upcoming bypoll on the Thrikkakara assembly seat. This bypoll will prove that the LDF is an invincible force in Kerala, said LDF Convenor.

Hitting out at the United Democratic Front (UDF), Jayarajan said, "UDF is weakening. They (UDF) have failed to work for the country's good and instead engaged in anti-development." "We are announcing Dr Jo Joseph as the LDF candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Thrikkakara assembly seat. He is an expert in the field of cardiology. He is a writer and social activist. He is a person who thinks and works for the country," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress announced that Uma Thomas, wife of late party leader PT Thomas, will be the party candidate for the Thrikkakara assembly seat in the upcoming by-election to be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022