Jo Joseph to be LDF candidate for Thrikkakara assembly bypoll

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor EP Jayarajan on Thursday announced Dr Jo Joseph as a candidate for the upcoming bypoll on the Thrikkakara assembly seat. This bypoll will prove that the LDF is an invincible force in Kerala, said LDF Convenor.

Hitting out at the United Democratic Front (UDF), Jayarajan said, "UDF is weakening. They (UDF) have failed to work for the country's good and instead engaged in anti-development." "We are announcing Dr Jo Joseph as the LDF candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Thrikkakara assembly seat. He is an expert in the field of cardiology. He is a writer and social activist. He is a person who thinks and works for the country," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress announced that Uma Thomas, wife of late party leader PT Thomas, will be the party candidate for the Thrikkakara assembly seat in the upcoming by-election to be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

