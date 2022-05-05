Left Menu

PM Modi to address the inaugural session of 'JITO Connect 2022'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' on Friday at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
A PMO release said that Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide.

It said JITO Connect is an endeavour to help business and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions. 'JITO Connect 2022' is a three-day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from May 6 to 8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and the economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

