PM Modi to address the inaugural session of 'JITO Connect 2022'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' on Friday at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

A PMO release said that Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide.

It said JITO Connect is an endeavour to help business and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions. 'JITO Connect 2022' is a three-day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from May 6 to 8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and the economy. (ANI)

