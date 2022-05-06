Brazil's Petrobras beats expectations for Q1 profit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Wednesday beat expectations for first quarter profit, boosted by higher Brent prices.

Quarterly net income came in at 44.56 billion reais, above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.48 billion reais and almost 40 times higher than in the same quarter from the previous year.

