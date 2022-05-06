Left Menu

Bausch + Lomb prices IPO below target range, raises $630 mln

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 05:40 IST
Bausch + Lomb prices IPO below target range, raises $630 mln

Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp on Thursday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well below its target range and raised $630 million.

The company priced 35 million shares at $18 per share, compared with its previously set price range of $21 to $24 apiece. The IPO, which values Bausch at $6.3 billion, marks a drop in investors' appetite after a stellar 2021 — a record-breaking year for U.S. stock market flotations.

