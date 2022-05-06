Left Menu

Hungary cannot support new EU sanctions against Russia in present form -PM Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:39 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungary cannot support the European Union's new sanctions package against Russia in its present form, including an embargo on Russian crude oil imports, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said the European Commission's current proposal would amount to an "atomic bomb" dropped on the Hungarian economy, adding that Hungary was ready to negotiate if it sees a new proposal that would meet Hungarian interests.

