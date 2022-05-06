Left Menu

Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe steady at high level

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe remained at a high rate of 98.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, unchanged from Thursday, state-controlled gas producer Gazprom said, as Europe began filling storage.

Interfax news agency earlier on Friday reported, citing data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator, that nominations, or requests from the customers, stood at 98.7 mcm for Friday. Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Gazprom, the site's state-appointed manager has said, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supply.

