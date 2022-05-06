Left Menu

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 13:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in Pahalgam area of Anantnag.

"#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

