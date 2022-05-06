Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag
An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag.
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in Pahalgam area of Anantnag.
"#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
