Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in Pahalgam area of Anantnag.

"#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

