National consultation on Delhi's new solar policy next week

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi will hold a national consultation on the city's new solar policy on May 12 to help identify barriers and challenges to deployment of solar rooftop in commercial, industrial and residential buildings.

A government statement said on Friday that the DDC has partnered with RMI India to develop a framework to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Delhi, especially solar energy.

RMI India will support DDC Delhi in tapping into global best practices and enable Delhi to become the leading state in terms of Rooftop Solar (RTS) adoption, it said.

''Both organisations will also be hosting a National Consultation on Delhi’s new Solar Policy in collaboration with the Power Department at the India International Centre (IIC) on May 12,'' it said.

Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson, DDC Delhi, said, the consultations are expected to help the Delhi Government identify barriers and challenges to deployment of solar rooftop in commercial, industrial and residential buildings.

''These consultations will provide an opportunity to ideate on potential solutions to these challenges and obtain specific inputs on the steps that need to be taken to ensure effective implementation,” he added.

The Delhi Government has laid out an ambitious jobs plan through the Rozgar Budget of creating 20 lakh jobs in five years, Shah said.

''The Rozgar Budget lays a special emphasis on generating green jobs including 40,000 new jobs in the next five years in solar renewable energy. This collaboration will go a long way in tapping into global best practices and ensuring that Delhi emerges as the national and global leader in terms of rooftop solar adoption,'' he added.

The Delhi government had notified the Delhi Solar Policy 2016 to promote the adoption of rooftop solar units in residential as well as commercial buildings, which kick-started the adoption of solar energy in Delhi at a mass scale. The Delhi Solar Policy 2016 expired in 2021 and it was subsequently announced in the Rozgar Budget 2022 that the Delhi Government will come up with a new solar policy in 2022 that will position the city as a national and global leader in rooftop solar generation, while simultaneously generating 40,000 green jobs.

