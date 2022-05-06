SASSA beneficiaries advised to withdraw grant at supermarket or ATM

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries who usually withdraw their grant at a South African Post Office (Sapo) branch, have been advised to consider withdrawing their grant at a supermarket or ATM this month.

This as some post office branches will have insufficient cash.

"It should be noted that the majority of SASSA grants for the month of May have been paid. Tuesday 3 May was reserved for paying Older Persons' Grants, Wednesday 4 May for Disability Grants, and Thursday 5 May for Children's Grants.

"The arrangement, therefore, applies to remaining beneficiaries who receive the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) grant and beneficiaries who use cash pay points," the post office said on Thursday.

For beneficiaries who use the gold SASSA card issued by Postbank, withdrawals at a supermarket are free of any commission.

They can also swipe the card to pay for any purchases, and all swipes are free of commission.

"A beneficiary, therefore, receives the full value of the grant when using a supermarket, down to the last cent. The gold card can be used at all ATMs in South Africa. Where an ATM is used, the bank owning the ATM will levy a fee," Sapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)