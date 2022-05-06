Left Menu

Amit Shah visits BOP in WB' Cooch Behar, inspects Teen Bigha Corridor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Border Out Post (BOP) in the Jikabari area in the Cooch Behar district.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:13 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah visited Jikabari Border Outpost (BOP) of Indo-Bangladesh Border (Photo/Amit Shah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Border Out Post (BOP) in the Jikabari area in the Cooch Behar district. "Visited Jikabari Border Outpost (BOP) of Indo-Bangladesh Border and interacted with (M0 @BSF_India jawans to know their experiences. The whole nation is proud of your dedication and devotion to duty," tweeted Shah today.

During his visit, he inspected the Teen Bigha Corridor at the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal. He also interacted with BSF personnel at the venue.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was scheduled to attend the cultural programme Mukti-Matrika ('Freedom as Mother') at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata today evening. However, following the mysterious death of a BJP worker in Kolkata today, Union Home Ministercancelled all welcome events planned for him in the city. Home Minister is likely to visit the deceased worker's residence at Chitpur straight from the airport, officials said to ANI today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

