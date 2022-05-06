Left Menu

Nearly 25 mln tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine: UN food agency

A U.N. food agency official said on Friday that nearly 25 million tonnes of grains were stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked ports in the Black Sea.

"It's an almost grotesque situation we see at the moment in Ukraine with nearly 25 mln tonnes of grain that could be exported but that cannot leave the country simply because of lack of infrastructure, the blockade of the ports," Josef Schmidhuber, FAO Deputy Director, Markets and Trade Division told a Geneva press briefing.

