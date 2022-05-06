Russia says allegation it is stealing grain from Ukraine likely 'fake'

Information that Russia is stealing grain from Ukraine is likely to be fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after a U.N. food agency official said there were signs that Russia had been trucking grain out of occupied regions of its neighbor.

"We have no information, it appears to be fake," Peskov said.

A U.N. food agency official said on Friday that nearly 25 million tonnes of grain were stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave due to infrastructure challenges and the blockade of ports in the Black Sea.

