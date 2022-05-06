Left Menu

Russia says allegation it is stealing grain from Ukraine likely 'fake'

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:42 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Information that Russia is stealing grain from Ukraine is likely to be fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after a U.N. food agency official said there were signs that Russia had been trucking grain out of occupied regions of its neighbor.

"We have no information, it appears to be fake," Peskov said.

A U.N. food agency official said on Friday that nearly 25 million tonnes of grain were stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave due to infrastructure challenges and the blockade of ports in the Black Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

