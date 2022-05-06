Left Menu

2-yr-old deceased girl's body taken on bike after hospital authorities denial for ambulance service

In a case of gross negligence by medical authorities, a two-year-old girl was seen taken on a bike from a hospital after hospital authorities denied the family ambulance service to take her body. The deceased died after accidentally falling into the gravel pit.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a case of gross negligence by medical authorities, a two-year-old girl was seen taken on a bike from a hospital after hospital authorities denied the family ambulance service to take her body. The deceased died after accidentally falling into the gravel pit. Tirupati district Superintendent of Police, Parameshwar Reddy said to ANI, "A two-year-old girl, who died in Tirupati was brought to the hospital. The doctors declared that the girl was brought dead. So the family members asked for an ambulance service for which the hospital authorities refused as hospital authorities claimed that their rules do not allow them to take dead bodies."

"The family didn't inquire about another ambulance or auto. They left with mortal remains on the bike. The family didn't complain about that," added SP. Further probe into the matter is underway.

