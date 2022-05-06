UK media industry facing low profitability, says government report

The British media industry is characterized by low profitability as readers move online, a government report showed on Friday, cautioning that it would be unlikely for investors to choose the sector.

"We have found a clear pattern of declining sustainability in the sector since 2010, which is consistent with reduced income and costs, as well as a reduction of investment and relatedly capital employed in the sector," the report said.

