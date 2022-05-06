Manpower crisis, frequent withdrawal of personnel to deal with internal disturbance affecting BSF: Report

Shortage of manpower and lack of proper training or motivation are some of the pressing problems besieging the BSF, India's border guarding organisation on its frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to an internal report by the paramilitary force.

The report also said that frequent withdrawal of BSF personnel to deal with internal disturbance, law and order duties, and counter insurgency operations ''limits their capabilities to guard the border effectively''.

It maintained that training standards in the force have dipped over the years.

''We have diluted the standards of our training over the years and the first casualty was collective training where the duration was reduced…now there is virtually no collective training at all,'' it observed.

The BSF, primarily raised to guard the border, is also deployed for “elections and VIP security duties” anywhere in the country, the report pointed out.

It criticised the high officials of the security force for misusing the manpower and engaging the jawans for their ''personal comforts''.

The internal report said that illegal migration from Bangladesh has persistently continued over the last six decades. ''We are yet to fully wake up to the implications of unchecked immigration for national security. Today we have about 20 million Bangladeshis living in India….generations will blame us for not doing our job properly and we are directly responsible for illegal settlers in our country,” it said.

The report added that the issues raised need to be addressed on ''a war footing or else the organisation will face serious consequences''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)