MoS Agriculture directs CBBOs and Implementing Agencies to further focus on supporting FPOs

Appreciating CBBO for the efforts made so far, Shri Choudhary directed the CBBOs and Implementing Agencies to further focus on supporting FPOs, motivating farmers to contribute the equity and support them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:13 IST
Dr. Ramesh Mittal, Director, CCS National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, Jaipur offered a vote of thanks to the dignitaries and the participants of the conference. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Kailash Choudhary inaugurated the Conference of Cluster-Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) under the Scheme of Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs on 06th May 2022 at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

Appreciating CBBO for the efforts made so far, Shri Choudhary directed the CBBOs and Implementing Agencies to further focus on supporting FPOs, motivating farmers to contribute the equity and support them. He also added that there is a significant role of CBBOs and FPOs in doubling farmers' income and fulfilling the visionary dream of the Prime Minister and therefore, CBBOs, should come forward to contact local elected representatives to mobilize small and marginal farmers to join the FPO movement. FPOs are given priority in government schemes. Further, he encouraged CBBOs and FPOs to do continuous hard work for benefit of farmers of the country.

Various issues were discussed in the conference including discussion on expectations from CBBOs, Knowledge sharing by CBBOs on best practices, discussion on Training and Capacity Building of Stakeholders, and Open discussion on various issues/ suggestions related to the successful implementation of the scheme.

At the conference considering CBBOs significance and FPOs experience in the field level implementation,150 representatives of CBBOs and 350 representatives of FPOs from Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan participated along with all the implementing agencies, different categories of specialists from the domain of Crop Husbandry, Agri Marketing and senior officers from State Government attended the conference.

Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are implementing schemes under which 894 produce clusters have been allocated and 563 FPOs registered, more than 1.35 lakh farmers have been mobilized and about 56,012 farmers have been registered as shareholders of the FPOs. Equity contribution by farmer members amounts to INR 9.64 crores. 30 women-focused FPOs have been registered. 64 FPOs registered in tribal districts and 85 FPOs registered in aspirational districts.

Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Shri Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore encouraged farmers for sustainable income-oriented farming & Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Shri Ramcharan Bohra emphasized the importance of the collective action.

Dr N. Vijaya Lakshmi, Joint Secretary (Marketing), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, addressed the gathering and shared the progress of the scheme which also includes benefits provided to FPOs under the scheme.

Dr. Ramesh Mittal, Director, CCS National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, Jaipur offered a vote of thanks to the dignitaries and the participants of the conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

