Anglo-French company Perenco declares force majeure after oil terminal leak in Gabon

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:28 IST
Anglo-French oil company Perenco has declared force majeure for 150 days following a leak at its Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Overall production shut down is estimated at 50,000 barrel of oil per day, the spokesman said.

