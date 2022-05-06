Anglo-French company Perenco declares force majeure after oil terminal leak in Gabon
Anglo-French oil company Perenco has declared force majeure for 150 days following a leak at its Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
Overall production shut down is estimated at 50,000 barrel of oil per day, the spokesman said.
