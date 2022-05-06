Left Menu

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan will attend celebrations for Queen Elizabeth

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:54 IST
UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan will attend celebrations for Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend celebrations to mark his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne in June, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," the spokesperson said in a statement.

