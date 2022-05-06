Centre implements all recommendations of Swaminanthan Comission: Agri Minister

Left Menu

For this, the government has taken several steps and for achieving these objectives, a target has been set to form 10,000 farmer producer organisations in the country, he said while addressing a regional conference of cluster-based professional and FPOs here.Chaudhary said the central government has kept a budget of 1 lakh crore as Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KailashBaytu)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has implemented all the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The government intends that farmers should get financial support, the cost of cultivation should be reduced, farmers should get improved quality seeds and they should get a good market. In 2013, the budget of agriculture was about Rs 23,000 crore, which has increased to Rs 1.32 lakh crore presently, he added.

For this, the government has taken several steps and for achieving these objectives, a target has been set to form 10,000 farmer producer organisations in the country, he said while addressing a regional conference of cluster-based professional and FPOs here.

Chaudhary said the central government has kept a budget of 1 lakh crore as Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. FPOs have an important role to play in doubling the farmers' income and fulfilling the visionary dream of the government, the minister added.

