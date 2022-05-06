Left Menu

CBBOs need to focus on supporting Farmer Producers Organisations: MoS Agri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:32 IST
CBBOs need to focus on supporting Farmer Producers Organisations: MoS Agri
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Friday asked Cluster-Based Business Organisations (CBBOs) to reach out to the local elected representatives for mobilising small and marginal farmers to join the Farmer Producers Organisations.

Addressing a conference in Jaipur, Choudhary asked ''CBBOs and Implementing Agencies to further focus on supporting FPOs, motivating farmers to contribute the equity and support them,'' an official statement said.

Stating that there is a significant role of CBBOs and FPOs in doubling farmers' income, he said, ''CBBOs should come forward to contact local elected representatives to mobilise small and marginal farmers to join the FPO movement.'' In February 2020, a central scheme was launched to set up 10,000 Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs). Under the scheme, CBBOs have been provisioned with the critical role to engage themselves all along the value chain for starting FPOs. They are also to establish a cardinal link with the Implementing Agencies and FPOs. PTI LUX LUX AJ AJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022