NHAI holds conference with officials and stakeholders from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar

Celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NHAI held a two-day regional conference in Lucknow with NHAI officials and other regional stakeholders from Uttar Pradesh East & West, Uttarakhand and Bihar. NHAI also signed two significant Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) that will contribute to enhance National Highway infrastructure and will contribute to sustaining environment in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Present on the occasion were General (Dr.) V.K. Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) Minister of State for RT&H & Civil Aviation, Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Chairperson NHAI, Manoj Kumar Singh, ACS, Govt of Uttar Pradesh.

A first of its kind MOU was signed between NHAI and State Rural Livelihood Mission, Uttar Pradesh to involve the self-help groups in taking up the plantations along the National Highways. The initiative will also be introduced in other states like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

The second MOU was signed between NHAI and AMMANN India Pvt. Ltd. Both entities have collaborated to create a talent pool of highly skilled workforce, fully trained on advanced technologies in Highway construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, General (Dr.) V.K. Singh said "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a great opportunity for us to unite and realize the vision of creating a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The vision of a self-reliant nation can only be fulfilled, if it has a robust infrastructure and therefore, we have a huge responsibility to create a sustainable Highway Network. I congratulate NHAI for organising this regional conference and bringing all stakeholders onto one platform."

NHAI Chairperson Ms. Alka Upadhyaya said that "As we celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we have expanded our horizons to have greater coordination, facilitate Ease of Doing Business and enable exchange of technology with all our stakeholders."

"The objective of holding the regional conferences and signing the MOUs is to share technology and talk about things which not only improve pace of construction but also lend more quality and sustainability in our road building process." Ms. Upadhyaya added.

In FY 2021-22, NHAI has registered record growth in all fields. During the year, NHAI has awarded projects for a total length of 6,306 km of projects, which is the highest length awarded by the authority in last three years. The total Capital Cost of the projects awarded was Rs. 2.47 lakh crore. In construction also, NHAI achieved the feat of highest length of projects constructed in a financial year in last three years. In FY 2021-22, NHAI constructed a total length of 4,325 km, which is higher than the 4,218 km in FY 2020-21 and 3,979 in FY 2019-20.

Capital Expenditure by NHAI for development of Highway Infrastructure reached an all-time high of over Rs. 1,68,770 crore during FY 21-22. Also, NHAI achieved the highest length of projects started (Appointed Dates declared) in a financial year. The authority started 4,331 km of projects in 2021-22. In dispute resolution, NHAI settled 60 cases for Rs. 4,076 crore against the claimed amount of Rs. 14,590 crore during FY 2021-22 with a settlement amount that was about 28 percent of the total claimed amount.

In Uttar Pradesh, NHAI has been activity working to strengthen the National Highway network. In last 8 years, NHAI has completed 31 projects of length 2,100 worth one lakh crore. Majority of these are either 4 or 6 lane highways. At present, there are about 50 National Highway projects of about 2,200 km length worth 73,000 crores, that are under implementation in the state. The authority has plans to develop another 1,800 km with a cost of about 63,000 crores in the next 3-4 years.

NHAI is committed to develop the National Highways Infrastructure at a rapid pace and envisions to provide safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience on National Highways.

(With Inputs from PIB)