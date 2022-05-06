Nearly 200 terrorists waiting across LoC to infiltrate in J-K: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said that nearly 200 terrorists are waiting across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, adding that there are approximately 35 terrorist camps located near various military establishments with the conviance of the Pakistan army. "The number of terrorists staged across the Indo-Pak border is approximately 200. They are waiting across (LoC) to be launched to this side," he said on being asked about the security situation along the LoC and across the Jammu and Kashmir border.

"There are approximately 6 major terrorist camps and 29 minor ones. Also, there are number of temporary launch pads which are generally co-located with various military establishments. So the complicity of the Pakistan army and other agencies cannot be denied", said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. "From February 2021, ceasefire understanding has been working very well with very limited CFEs in last 11-12 months, and only 2-3 exceptions. The current infiltration rate is fool-proof to a great extent" added Dwivedi in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.

It needs adaptability of our troops to ever-changing battlefield environment as well as the adoption of innovative solutions to surprise adversary, gain ascendancy and be always a step ahead in cognitive, virtual and physical space, emphasized Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Northern Command at North Tech Symposium, 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday. "The valuable lessons of Operation Snow Leopard (against China) have been fully assimilated and are fused into our capacities with respect to swift mobilisation, appropriate force posturing, and infra development in synergy with other two services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Civil Administration," he said while addressing the two-day Symposium.

Meanwhile, An Indian Army Major lost his life after slipping into a ravine during a counter-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Late Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34 was leading his team on a counter-infiltration operation based on reliable intelligence input. BSF Jammu detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday (May 4) in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Chak Faquira opposite the Samba area.

"This tunnel, with a 2 feet opening, is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150 meter long originating from the Pakistan side," the BSF said. As per a BSF official, tunnel detection is the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF troops during a fortnight-long anti tunnelling exercise carried out in the area. (ANI)

