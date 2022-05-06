Calcutta HC orders Command Hospital to conduct autopsy of BJYM leader under video surveillance

Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Defense Ministry-run Command Hospital to conduct the autopsy of deceased Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Arjun Chowrasia under video surveillance. Today a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking Judicial intervention on BJP worker Arjun Chawrasia's death case.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata's Kashipur. Shah said a "culture of violence and fear psychosis was prevalent in Bengal". Shah further said the Home Ministry had taken the incident seriously and sought a report from the state government.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Chowrasia's house, Shah said, "Yesterday, the TMC government completed one year of its term. Today, political murders have started in the state. The BJP condemns the murder of Arjun Chowrasia. I met the grieving family. His grandmother was also beaten. The BJP demands a CBI inquiry into the incident." We will ensure that the murderers of Chowrasia get the strictest of punishment, he added.

The Union Home Minister also said Chowrasia's family had complained that his body had been taken away forcibly. Chowrasia, a member of the BJP's youth wing, was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home in north Kolkata. He was slated to lead a bike rally to welcome Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)

