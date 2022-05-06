Left Menu

Bommai directs officials to complete construction of 6 lakh govt houses by Dec

To fast track the construction of houses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials to complete the construction of a total of six lakh houses, including those under the Amrith Scheme by December.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:15 IST
Bommai directs officials to complete construction of 6 lakh govt houses by Dec
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To fast track the construction of houses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials to complete the construction of a total of six lakh houses, including those under the Amrith Scheme by December. The Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Budget programmes for the year 2022-23 related to the Housing department today.

He directed officials to complete the selection of beneficiaries within three months. "Detailed Project Report (DPR) to be submitted on a priority basis for distribution of sites in various parts of the state. The grants for this project to be released in phases and conditions to be laid before handing over the keys", added Bommai.

Under the multi-storied housing project in Bengaluru, 1 lakh houses are being built, of which 20,000 are to be completed by December.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022