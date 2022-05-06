Rajasthan has great potential to attract investors: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said investors from all over the country and the world are attracted to the state due to its positive atmosphere and ''great potential'' for them.

''We must work together to strengthen Rajasthan's image with the slogan 'Padharo Mhare Desh' so that investors do not face any kind of problem here," Gehlot said. He said 'Invest Rajasthan' will be organised on October 7 and 8, 2022 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura.

He directed all government departments to work together and finalise the preparations soon.

Gehlot was addressing a review meeting on the preparations for 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' at his residence on Friday. He said the state government launched the ambitious 'Invest Rajasthan' initiative to further increase the flow of investment in the state.

This will involve over 3,000 investors in physical form and more than 5,000 in virtual form. This presence will further bolster industrial development in Rajasthan.

The chief minister said the roadshows and investor connect programmes were organised across the country for Invest Rajasthan.

As many as 4,192 MoUs and LOIs have been received for the proposed investment of Rs 10.45 lakh crore, which has the potential to provide employment to more than 9.69 lakh people in the state. He directed the Industries Department officials to ensure that maximum employment is provided to locals.

It is worth mentioning that for Invest Rajasthan, roadshows and investor summits were organised in various districts of Rajasthan along with Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dubai and the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)