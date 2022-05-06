Left Menu

Rajasthan has great potential to attract investors: Gehlot

This presence will further bolster industrial development in Rajasthan.The chief minister said the roadshows and investor connect programmes were organised across the country for Invest Rajasthan.As many as 4,192 MoUs and LOIs have been received for the proposed investment of Rs 10.45 lakh crore, which has the potential to provide employment to more than 9.69 lakh people in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:32 IST
Rajasthan has great potential to attract investors: Gehlot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said investors from all over the country and the world are attracted to the state due to its positive atmosphere and ''great potential'' for them.

''We must work together to strengthen Rajasthan's image with the slogan 'Padharo Mhare Desh' so that investors do not face any kind of problem here," Gehlot said. He said 'Invest Rajasthan' will be organised on October 7 and 8, 2022 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura.

He directed all government departments to work together and finalise the preparations soon.

Gehlot was addressing a review meeting on the preparations for 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' at his residence on Friday. He said the state government launched the ambitious 'Invest Rajasthan' initiative to further increase the flow of investment in the state.

This will involve over 3,000 investors in physical form and more than 5,000 in virtual form. This presence will further bolster industrial development in Rajasthan.

The chief minister said the roadshows and investor connect programmes were organised across the country for Invest Rajasthan.

As many as 4,192 MoUs and LOIs have been received for the proposed investment of Rs 10.45 lakh crore, which has the potential to provide employment to more than 9.69 lakh people in the state. He directed the Industries Department officials to ensure that maximum employment is provided to locals.

It is worth mentioning that for Invest Rajasthan, roadshows and investor summits were organised in various districts of Rajasthan along with Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dubai and the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022