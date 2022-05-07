Judge rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, May 6 Reuters) - U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to run for reelection, a judge ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments by Georgia voters that her comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol made her unfit for federal office.

