U.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 00:06 IST
The United States assesses that North Korea is preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"This assessment is consistent with DPRK's own recent public statements. We've shared this information with allies and partners and will continue closely coordinating with them as well," Porter said in a briefing.

