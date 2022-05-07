U.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 00:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States assesses that North Korea is preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.
"This assessment is consistent with DPRK's own recent public statements. We've shared this information with allies and partners and will continue closely coordinating with them as well," Porter said in a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DPRK
- Jalina Porter
- North Korea
- State Department
- The United States
- Porter
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Kim offers rare praise for South's departing Moon
Kim Jong Un says North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces
North Korea says Kim Jong Un during a military parade has vowed to bolster his nuclear capability at ''maximum speed,'' reports AP.
ANALYSIS-North Korea signals expansive mission for its nuclear weapons
North Korea stages military parade - S.Korea military source