ITBP personnel coach students in remote Chhattisgarh schools

Apart from protecting people from untoward incidents, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started coaching the school students in Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-05-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 11:18 IST
ITBP personnel coaching students of remote Chhattisgarh schools (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apart from protecting people from untoward incidents, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started coaching the school students in Chhattisgarh. The ITBP jawans are giving their contribution to education to the children in extremely rural and backward areas of the district of Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh.

Personnel of 29th Battalion ITBP have been conducting coaching classes for around 200 students in several places in Munjmeta, Farsagaon, Jhara and Dhaudai villages in the remote areas of Kondagaon. The mountain trained force personnel are helping students to qualify for admissions in the Eklavya and Navodaya Schools.

About 200 local tribal students have been provided coaching for the past few weeks. People of these areas are sending their children to attend the coaching classes. The ITBP is also providing study materials to these students when needed.

The ITBP has been deployed in Chhattisgarh since 2009 for fighting the 'Left Wing Extremism (LWE)' in the State. It has conducted numerous civic action programmes over the years. It has also trained hundreds of local school children in many sports like Hockey, Archery, Judo, and Athletics etc. (ANI)

