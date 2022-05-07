Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FIGHTING * Russian forces continued their blockade of the Azovstal plant, Ukraine's military said in a daily update. * Shelling and bombing continued along the whole frontline in the Donetsk region on Friday, the Ukrainian military said. * Russian forces also continued artillery shelling of cities, towns and villages near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, as more civilians were evacuated from the bombed-out plant. FIGHTING * Russian forces continued their blockade of the Azovstal plant, Ukraine's military said in a daily update. * Shelling and bombing continued along the whole frontline in the Donetsk region on Friday, the Ukrainian military said. It said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian forces repulsed eight attacks, destroying three tanks and eight artillery systems. * Russian forces also continued artillery shelling of cities, towns and villages near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said. Reuters could not independently verify reports of battlefield developments.

HUMAN IMPACT * Fifty civilians including children were evacuated by bus from the Azovstal steel complex on Friday, Ukraine said, and more were set to leave on Saturday. DIPLOMACY * U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine on Friday, providing additional artillery munitions, radar and other equipment.

SANCTIONS AND THE ECONOMY * The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, sources said. * The Italian government ordered police on Friday to impound a luxury yacht worth some $700 million that has been linked in the media to Russian President Vladimir Putin. COMING UP * G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said.

