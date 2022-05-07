Left Menu

ABVP stages sit-in against Hyderabad interfaith marriage murder case

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-05-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 14:51 IST
ABVP stages sit-in against Hyderabad interfaith marriage murder case
Visual from protest site at Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday staged a sit-in to protest the murder of Nagaraju for marrying a Muslim woman in Hyderabad. To demand justice for the family of the accused, the ABVP members sat on the Kukatpally main road.

However, the Telangana police detained the protesters and shifted them to the local police station. The ABVP expressed its anger at the incident that took place in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar on Wednesday.

A newlywed interfaith couple was riding a bike when they were attacked with an iron rod and stabbed, which resulted in the death of the man (Nagaraju). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

