Himachal: Two dead, three injured in Tidong Hydropower Project accident

Two people have died and three were injured in a major accident at Tidong Hydropower Project at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning.

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:27 IST
Visuals from rescue operation in Tidong Hydropower Project. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Two people have died and three were injured in a major accident at Tidong Hydropower Project at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. As per information, a trolley leading inside the tunnel of the project slipped and fell deep inside at around 11 am. Five workers of the project were travelling in the trolley when it reportedly slipped off from the track and fell deep inside to hundreds of feet crossing a slope of 45 to 50 degrees. The incident happened between 6 and 7 am today. The power project is located at Retakhan on the Tidong river, a tributary of the Satluj.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of the 50th Battalion along with other agencies carried out the rescue operation and three injured were taken out of the tunnel and sent to the hospital for treatment. Further, the ITBP personnel also retrieved two dead bodies from the tunnel. The deceased were workers of the Tidong Hydropower Project and residents of Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The rescue operation was called off at 2.30 pm after the bodies were retrieved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

