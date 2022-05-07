Left Menu

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:43 IST
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Cooking gas LPG price on Saturday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder to record high levels on the back of firming international energy rates.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 999.50 as against Rs 949.50 per cylinder previously, a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers showed.

This is the second increase in LPG rates in six weeks. Rates were hiked by Rs 50 on March 22.

