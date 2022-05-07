LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas LPG price on Saturday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder to record high levels on the back of firming international energy rates.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 999.50 as against Rs 949.50 per cylinder previously, a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers showed.

This is the second increase in LPG rates in six weeks. Rates were hiked by Rs 50 on March 22.

