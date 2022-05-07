Ensure adequate supply of food grains in remote villages ahead of rains: Palghar collector tells officials

The district collector of Palghar in Maharashtra has instructed the local authorities to ensure that remote villages get stock of food grains that will last three months considering the possibility of these places getting cut off during the upcoming monsoon season.

Collector Manik Gursal gave the instructions during a meeting of officials on Friday aimed at taking a stock of the monsoon preparedness.

He asked the departments concerned to remain on toes during the rainy season to tackle any kind of evantuality. The collector also directed the officials to carry out an inspection of dangerous buildings and take appropriate action to avoid any untoward incident.

Equipment required in search and rescue operations need to be in good condition, he said during the meeting.

