Left Menu

No load-shedding in Maha on Saturday, says Mahadiscom official

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:07 IST
No load-shedding in Maha on Saturday, says Mahadiscom official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There was no load-shedding anywhere in Maharashtra on Saturday, a Mahadiscom official said.

He said electricity demand in Maharashtra for the day was 23200 megawatt, while it was 14,343 MW in Rajasthan, which had a shortage of 12.47 million units.

The demand in Madhya Pradesh was 12371 MW and the shortage was 7.73 million units, the demand in Jammu-Kashmir was 2370 MW and the shortage was 1.26 million units, and these figures were 5616 MW and 0.64 million units for Bihar, 8492 MW and 0.47 million units for Haryana, and 22271 MW and 0.37 million units, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022