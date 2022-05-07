Blast at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur, three injured

Three people sustained minor injuries in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said.

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were taken to Tata Main Hospital and administered first aid, the official said.

''This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works. Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control,'' the steelmaker said in a statement.

Two of the injured people have been discharged and one is under observation, it said, adding there has been no impact on production.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to authorities concerned, and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion is underway, it said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted: ''We have received information of blast at Tata Steel plant. The district administration in coordination with the Tata Steel management is taking action for speedy treatment of the injured.'' Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais too expressed concern over the incident.

''I am distressed to learn about the injuries to several workers due to explosion and fire at Tata Steel's Coke plant in Jamshedpur. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Bais said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, sharing images of coke oven operations where flare stacks are lighted up, the company clarified that there was no massive fire or explosion as projected in a section of media.

Taking to Twitter it said: ''We've taken cognisance of media reports/social media posts featuring videos with fire imagery and being projected as massive fire/explosion. We wish to clarify that it is a normal aspect of coke oven operations where flare stacks are lighted up during breakdowns and emergencies.'' Tata Steel Chief of Communications, Sarvesh Kumar did not respond to repeated calls.

The company earlier said in a statement: ''We would like to clarify that there was no fire, as misrepresented in media. In case of any breakdown or emergency, there is a normal process of flaring of gases (non-toxic).'' Ambulances and fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the area was cordoned off and the situation is normal now, it said.

Factory Inspector, Jamshedpur circle, Binit Kumar Singh, told PTI that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes.

The domestic steel giant is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the globe.

