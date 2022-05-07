Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Hyderabad's Sri Vani hospital, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Sri Vani hospital in the Hyderabad district of Telangana on Saturday, said the police.

Fire in Hyderabad building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the Sri Vani hospital in the Hyderabad district of Telangana on Saturday, said the police. "The fire broke at 7 am on Saturday in Sri Vani hospital well known as Old Farhat Hospital in Malakpet area of Hyderabad," said Srinivas, Circle inspector, Malakpet police station.

The officer further informed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, however, it has now been doused. As per the police, no casualties have been reported. A case has been registered under the relevant section of law, added the police. (ANI)

