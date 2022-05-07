Rajasthan tops in country in budget allocation of workers under MGNREGA: Gehlot

Rajasthan tops in the country in the allocation of budget for labourers under the MGNREGA scheme and even the payment rate for them has increased here rapidly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Saturday.

He claimed the state also ranks first in the country in the number of families completing 100 days of work and the creation of man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Chairing a review meeting of the Rural Development Department at his residence, he also said Rajasthan also ranks first in the National Mobile Monitoring System of the MGNREGA scheme.

In another meeting with Cooperatives Department officials, the chief minister appealed to the people of the state not to fall prey to the temptation of the multi-state credit cooperative societies and asked officials to apprise the Centre of the complaints received against them.

In the Rural Development Department meeting, Gehlot said families that complete 100 days in MGNREGA are being given additional employment of 25 days by the state government. At the same time, orders have also been issued to give 100 days of additional employment to Sahariya, Khairua, Kathori and differently-abled persons, he said.

Amid the scorching summer heat, arrangements have been made for MGNREGA workers for drinking water, shade, creche, medical kit, soap and sanitiser besides other facilities at the workplace.

Gehlot said that woman empowerment is his government's priority.

''An action plan has been prepared for the formation of 50,000 self-help groups in the state, which will benefit 5.50 lakh rural women. Financial assistance will be provided to these self-help groups through Revolving Fund and Community Investment Fund and Rs 600 crore will be arranged for them in the form of bank loans,'' he added.

He said the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur. In the meeting with Cooperative Department officials, Gehlot said the state government has received 94,164 complaints against various multi-state credit cooperative societies. ''Out of these, there are about 31,000 complaints involving the scam of Sanjeevani Credit Co-operative Society and more than 41,000 complaints against Adarsh ​​Credit Co-operative Society in which people had invested crores of rupees,'' he said while asking the Department to send a detailed report of scams involving the multi-state credit cooperative societies to the Centre.

While appealing to people to be wary of such societies, he also asked officials to ensure regular inspection of the accounts of these credit cooperative societies working in the state.

He also asked officials to prepare a report on strengthening the banking system with multi-state societies. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately ban such societies under the Centre's jurisdiction to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of the multi-state credit cooperative societies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)